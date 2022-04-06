Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.71

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 1767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after purchasing an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,507,000 after purchasing an additional 432,733 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,069 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 202,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

