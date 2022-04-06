Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.87

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,104 shares of company stock worth $2,823,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

