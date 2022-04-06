LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.26% of American National Bankshares worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $405.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

