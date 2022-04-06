LSV Asset Management Buys 21,761 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 334.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Movado Group worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of MOV opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

About Movado Group (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.