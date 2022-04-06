SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.