Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 44.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.56.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

