Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IETC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period.

IETC stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25.

