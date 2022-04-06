Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

JNJ opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

