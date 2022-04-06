Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,596 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

