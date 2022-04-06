Orca Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

NYSE HD opened at $304.86 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.31. The stock has a market cap of $315.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

