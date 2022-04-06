Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.