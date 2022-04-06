Bessemer Group Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 153.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 156,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,191,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $121.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

