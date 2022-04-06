Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 356.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 520,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

