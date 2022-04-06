DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

