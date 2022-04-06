Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

