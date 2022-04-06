Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

