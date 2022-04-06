Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 667 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $68,922,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of CGI by 3,871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 89,344 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.