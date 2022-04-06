Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth $49,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDC stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

