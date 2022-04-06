Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.16. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,706.01% and a negative net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DESP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

