Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in IDEX by 54.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 61.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.62.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

