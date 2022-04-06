Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

