Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Shares Gap Up to $11.46

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.46, but opened at $12.50. Gores Guggenheim shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 213,594 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.