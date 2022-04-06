Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

JBT stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average is $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

