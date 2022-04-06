State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires Shares of 45,400 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Shares of KD stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.