State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $11,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

