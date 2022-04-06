State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Foot Locker by 32.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.