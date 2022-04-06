State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth $12,345,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Kemper stock opened at $53.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kemper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

