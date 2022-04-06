State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 793,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.29. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.