State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $71,536,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $55,764,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $39,466,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.96.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

