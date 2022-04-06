State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SWX stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.94.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

