Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

CLBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CLBT opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

