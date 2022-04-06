BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

BDSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 95,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

