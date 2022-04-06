State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

