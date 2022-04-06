Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Director Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 241,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

