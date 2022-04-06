Clifford Walker Sells 1,501 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $68,583.06.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.