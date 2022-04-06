Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

