Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sells $171,112.50 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08.

On Monday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $129,499.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08.

POWI stock opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,698,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

