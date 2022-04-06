KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 2,904 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $33,396.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

