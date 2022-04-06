Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 78,100 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 34.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth about $8,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 12.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $53.33.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

