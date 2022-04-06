Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,949,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

