Financial Contrast: Artemis Therapeutics (ATMS) & Its Rivals

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Artemis Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics N/A N/A -1,237.04% Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artemis Therapeutics Competitors 96 386 336 9 2.31

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Artemis Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics N/A -$170,000.00 -23.75 Artemis Therapeutics Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 7.89

Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Artemis Therapeutics. Artemis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Artemis Therapeutics has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artemis Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 2.98, suggesting that their average share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artemis Therapeutics rivals beat Artemis Therapeutics on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Artemis Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

