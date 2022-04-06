Reviewing Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) & Its Rivals

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Innsuites Hospitality Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 3744 14952 14622 376 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innsuites Hospitality Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13% Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 17.34% -1.92% 2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 105.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million -$2.83 million -29.50 Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors $783.37 million $168.57 million 27.78

Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innsuites Hospitality Trust competitors beat Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.