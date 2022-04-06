Financial Analysis: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 17.39 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -61.83 INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 17.43 $14.14 million $1.21 59.88

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Maui Land & Pineapple and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.03%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Volatility and Risk

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48% INDUS Realty Trust 33.41% 5.59% 3.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

