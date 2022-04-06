National Bank of Canada FI Invests $206,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1,085.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

NVAX opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $277.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

