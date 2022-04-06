New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Up 4.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,906,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

