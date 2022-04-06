Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.70. 20,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,794,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Paramount Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.