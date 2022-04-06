LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP opened at $15.43 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

