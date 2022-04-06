Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 8,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,361,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,631,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 659,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

