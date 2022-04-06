Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Up 5.5%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.34 and last traded at $64.34. Approximately 443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 582,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 448,850 shares of company stock worth $24,005,724. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Appian by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

