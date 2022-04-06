Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.22. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

